Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits churches to express solidarity with Christians on Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

On Christmas, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various churches for participating in the happiness of Christian community and to express solidarity with them on Christmas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :On Christmas , Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various churches for participating in the happiness of Christian community and to express solidarity with them on Christmas

The DC went to Presbyterian Church outside Rail Bazaar Gumti Chowk, Catholic Church Railway Road, Pakistani Church Chenab Club Chowk, and participated in the Christmas cake cutting ceremonies.

Expressing his views, the DC said that the civilized nations celebrate their joys and festivals collaboratively to strengthen national relationship and sentiments of patriotism.

He said that Christian community was playing role equally for the development and progress of Pakistan.

He informed that the district administration made strict security arrangements on Christmas.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Bishop of Faisalabad Andriyas Rehmat and others were also present on the occasion.