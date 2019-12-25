UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Visits Churches To Express Solidarity With Christians On Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits churches to express solidarity with Christians on Christmas

On Christmas, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various churches for participating in the happiness of Christian community and to express solidarity with them on Christmas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :On Christmas, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various churches for participating in the happiness of Christian community and to express solidarity with them on Christmas.

The DC went to Presbyterian Church outside Rail Bazaar Gumti Chowk, Catholic Church Railway Road, Pakistani Church Chenab Club Chowk, and participated in the Christmas cake cutting ceremonies.

Expressing his views, the DC said that the civilized nations celebrate their joys and festivals collaboratively to strengthen national relationship and sentiments of patriotism.

He said that Christian community was playing role equally for the development and progress of Pakistan.

He informed that the district administration made strict security arrangements on Christmas.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Bishop of Faisalabad Andriyas Rehmat and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Christmas Road Progress Bishop Muhammad Ali Church Christian

Recent Stories

Pope denounces attacks by 'extremist groups' in We ..

43 seconds ago

Quaid Day celebrated with national fervour

44 seconds ago

Jinnah gave ideal rights to minorities: Raja Basha ..

46 seconds ago

Pope prays for Venezuelans to 'receive the aid the ..

48 seconds ago

Met office forecast severe fog, hailstorms for dif ..

54 seconds ago

Chairman NAB directs inquiry against Rs 62b corrup ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.