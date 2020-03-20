UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Visits Corona Management Cell

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) -:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Friday visited Corona Crisis Management Cell established in DC office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal e Rabi Cheema was also present.

The DC directed the staffers that duty of Crisis Management Cell was very important so respond even the slightest information received and took immediate action besides sending report to the high officials.

He said the coronavirus prevention measures had been taken in advance and no negligence could be tolerated in this regard.

