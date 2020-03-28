Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits Corona Crises Management Cell

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited Corona Crisis Management Cell and checked presence of its staff, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited Corona Crisis Management Cell and checked presence of its staff, here on Saturday.

This cell was established to provide guidance to the general public in addition to take prompt action on complaints relating to coronavirus pandemic.

During visit, the DC said that government has taken extra ordinary steps for protection of Pakistani nation from coronavirus pandemic. In this connection, all concerned departments are performing their duties actively.

He directed the staff of Corona Crisis Management Center to remain vigilant and deal corona related complaints actively. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.