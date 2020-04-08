Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits Corona Crisis Management Cell

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, along with MPA Firdous Rae, visited the Corona Crisis Management Cell and checked presence of its staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, along with MPA Firdous Rae, visited the Corona Crisis Management Cell and checked presence of its staff.

The cell was established to provide guidance to the general public in addition to taking prompt action on complaints relating to coronavirus pandemic.

During the visit, the DC said that the government has taken extraordinary steps for protection of people from corona pandemic. In this connection, all concerned departments are performing their duties actively.

He appealed to the public to immediately call at Corona Crisis Management Cell through telephone numbers 041-9201491-92 if they find anyone suffering from coronavirus infection.