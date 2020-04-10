Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits Ehsaas cash distribution centre

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Friday visited 'Ehsaas cash distribution centre at Benazir Income Support Programme local office to review the process of disbursement of financial aid to registered women

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Friday visited 'Ehsaas cash distribution centre at Benazir Income Support Programme local office to review the process of disbursement of financial aid to registered women.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present.

The DC inspected the bio-metric verification system at the registration counters and disbursement process and expressed his satisfaction.