Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits fruit & vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the fruit and vegetable market Sadhar Jhang road on Tuesday early in the morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the fruit and vegetable market Sadhar Jhang road on Tuesday early in the morning.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool and Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing (EADAM) Abdul Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The DC went to different sheds and observed the bidding process of vegetables and fruits. He also checked quality of fruit and vegetables available in the market for wholesale.

He said the bidding process of fruit and vegetables was being monitored to check unfair and injustice increase of prices at wholesale level. He said that demands of different commodities had been increased manifold during the holy month of Ramazan and shopkeepers are trying to exploit this situation by raising prices.

He said that negative trend for taking advantage of increasing demand would be discouraged by supervising auctions in wholesale market. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of bidding process and issue wholesale price list of different vegetables and fruit along with its retail prices by including justified profit.

The Deputy Commissioner said that proper cleanliness of fruit and vegetable market should be ensured besides keeping lights of polls functional to facilitate shopkeepers.

He directed the security staff for performing their duties actively for protection of traders and shopkeepers.

