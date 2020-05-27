UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Visits General Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits General Hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and reviewed the provision of medical facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and reviewed the provision of medical facilities.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed.

Deputy Commissioner visited various wards including emergency ward and inquired after the patients and reviewed their the provision of medical facilities in the hospital.

He said that performance of government hospitals and provision of medical services is being monitored continuously on the instructions of Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner also checked the availability of medicines, presence of ambulances,proper condition of medical machinery, duties and attendance of doctors and other staff.

