Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits Shelter Home

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration is following welfare policies of the government for the betterment and rehabilitation of needy people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration is following welfare policies of the government for the betterment and rehabilitation of needy people.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during an inspection of a Shelter Home at General Bus Stand here on Saturday.

He said the shelter home had been completed with the cooperation of local industrial group.

He highlighted the importance and significance of the shelter home and said that there was a room to spend night for more than three hundred persons and separate arrangements had been made for male and female persons.