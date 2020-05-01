Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits vegetable market, checks auction process

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Friday visited vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and checked the auction of various commodities there

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Friday visited vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and checked the auction of various commodities there.

He said that the district administration had made a comprehensive plan to ensure provision of fruit and vegetables on controlled rates and in this connection, the auction process was being monitored by keeping the demand and supply in view.

He said that price control magistrates had also been activated across the district to discourage trend of price-hike, especially during the holy month of Ramazan.