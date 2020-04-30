UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Fines Shopkeepers For Violating Lockdown

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner fines shopkeepers for violating lockdown

The district administration on Thursday imposed fines on shopkeepers and hotels remained open their businesses after closing time of 5 pm in a violation of SOPs and lockdown

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday imposed fines on shopkeepers and hotels remained open their businesses after closing time of 5 pm in a violation of SOPs and lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao along with Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghaffar Dhamrah and DSP Ajaz Ahmed Memon visited different markets including, Shahi Bazar, Hethahen chouk, Padeedan Road, Main road and bye pass and imposed fine Rs.

500 each on shopkeepers and Rs. 1000 on a hotel owners for opening their business after 05 p.m in violation of SOP's.

DC also directed them to comply with SOPs issued by the government otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators .

Related Topics

Business Hotel Fine Road Market Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

31 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

1 hour ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

1 hour ago

US Strongly Supports Ceasefire, Turkish Military A ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Surpasses 52,00 ..

3 minutes ago

MOCCAE to commence annual ban on fishing of pelagi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.