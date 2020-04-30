Deputy Commissioner fines shopkeepers for violating lockdown

The district administration on Thursday imposed fines on shopkeepers and hotels remained open their businesses after closing time of 5 pm in a violation of SOPs and lockdown

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday imposed fines on shopkeepers and hotels remained open their businesses after closing time of 5 pm in a violation of SOPs and lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao along with Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghaffar Dhamrah and DSP Ajaz Ahmed Memon visited different markets including, Shahi Bazar, Hethahen chouk, Padeedan Road, Main road and bye pass and imposed fine Rs.

500 each on shopkeepers and Rs. 1000 on a hotel owners for opening their business after 05 p.m in violation of SOP's.

DC also directed them to comply with SOPs issued by the government otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators .