Deputy Commissioner fixes prices of 21 essential items, notification issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has issued a notification fixing the prices of 21 basic edibles items. According to the notification, Rice Super Basmati New Rs 130 per kg, Rice Super Basmati Old Rs 140, Daal Channa Rs 128 and 120, Daal Mong 205, Daal Mash (Washed) Rs 210, Daal Masoor Rs 93-110.

Mutton price Rs 800per kg, Beef Rs 400 per kg, Baisan Rs 130 per kg, Tandoori Roti 100 gram Rs 6 and Simple Naan (100 gram) Rs 10. Similarly, the prices of White Channa Rs 100 per kg, Milk Rs 70 per liter, yogurt Rs 80 per kg while rate of red chili Rs 300, kg and flour of 20 Kg bag can be sold at the rates fixed by the food department and Ghee by industry department .

The deputy commissioner has directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure implementation the prices of edibles.