Deputy Commissioner for accelerating relief activities in rain-hit areas

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho visited paran dhoro area of union council Bhataro to review arrangements for rain-hit areas.

DC Nawaz Soho met with rain-hit people and assured to accelerate relief activities and process of drain out accumulated rain water.

DC said that rain-hit people would not be let alone and helpless in critical hours. Relevant officers were also present on the occasion.