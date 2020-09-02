UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Accelerating Relief Activities In Rain-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner for accelerating relief activities in rain-hit areas

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho visited paran dhoro area of union council Bhataro to review arrangements for rain-hit areas

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho visited paran dhoro area of union council Bhataro to review arrangements for rain-hit areas.

DC Nawaz Soho met with rain-hit people and assured to accelerate relief activities and process of drain out accumulated rain water.

DC said that rain-hit people would not be let alone and helpless in critical hours. Relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

