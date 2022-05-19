UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner For Accurate Statistics For Better Planning

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that accurate statistics and data were essential for better planning here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 )

Accurate records of births and deaths should be collected using the latest technology at the union council level. He was speaking at a one-day training workshop on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in collaboration with the Department of Local Government, Department of Social Welfare, and UNICEF.

Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, lawyers, representatives of civil society and minority leaders, officials of relevant departments, and UNICEF representatives were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that out of 109 Union Councils of Bahawalpur, registration of births and deaths in 107 Union Councils has been completed.

He directed that the concerned departments should play their role in completing the registration process in the remaining union councils. Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid thanked the participants and explained the aims and objectives of the workshop. Program Manager Adnan Chauhan said that verified data and statistics are essential for planning and development planning.

