Deputy Commissioner For Action Against Kilns Running Without Zigzag Technology

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the officers of local administration and Environment department to take strict action against those brick kilns which are running without zigzag technology, creating environmental pollution and causing smog

During a surprise inspection of brick kilns in different areas, he warned the owners of a brick kiln in Chak 65/R-B Khurarianwala and said that he would be sent behind bars if he again ran his kiln without zigzag technology.

He said that smoke emitted from the kilns was causing smog. Therefore, the people involved in this business should shift their kilns to zigzag technology as it is environmental friendly and help save the environment from pollution.

He directed the assistant commissioners to inspect brick kilns regularly and got cases registered without any discrimination against those who are running their brick kilns without zigzag technology.

