Deputy Commissioner For All Out Resources For Success Of Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday has said that all available resources were being utilized to eradicate polio

During the upcoming drive, over 106,507 children below the age of five will be immunized against the disease.

Presiding over a meeting in this connection, DC said the drive would start from September 21 and will be continued till September 25 in all eight Talukas of the district."We have taken special measures to further strengthen coverage during the anti-polio drive," he said, adding that senior staff of the district health department would deputed to monitor activities during the campaign.

Special counters will establish at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to children.

DC urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and must administer anti-polio drops to their children during the drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

