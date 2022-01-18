UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner For Beautification Of Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that a comprehensive plan should be made to make Bahawalpur city beautiful

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that a comprehensive plan should be made to make Bahawalpur city beautiful.

He was attending a briefing on the beautification of the city by the officials of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner said that beautiful monuments should be erected up in the city. Evergreen plants and plants giving shade should be planted in parks and green belts.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the development schemes of PHA should be completed on time. Director General PHA Muhammad Jam briefed about the development schemes under Annual Development Program 2021-22.

These schemes include installation of the monument at Kali Puli Chowk, installation of flying pigeon monument at Kanjo Chowk, installation of concrete planters at various places in the city. The meeting was informed about the establishment of Horticulture Nurseries under PHA.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

KP govt working on legislation, comprehensive poli ..

KP govt working on legislation, comprehensive policy for transgenders: MPA Asia ..

45 seconds ago
 KP CM directs establishing another Shelter Home in ..

KP CM directs establishing another Shelter Home in City

48 seconds ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs 4bln for NICVD, 0.5% job ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs 4bln for NICVD, 0.5% job quota for transgenders

49 seconds ago
 Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

51 seconds ago
 Blinken in Call With Lavrov Notes Importance of Co ..

Blinken in Call With Lavrov Notes Importance of Continuing Diplomacy to Defuse T ..

5 minutes ago
 Knee, Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops held ..

Knee, Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops held at JPMC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.