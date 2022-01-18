Deputy Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that a comprehensive plan should be made to make Bahawalpur city beautiful.

He was attending a briefing on the beautification of the city by the officials of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner said that beautiful monuments should be erected up in the city. Evergreen plants and plants giving shade should be planted in parks and green belts.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the development schemes of PHA should be completed on time. Director General PHA Muhammad Jam briefed about the development schemes under Annual Development Program 2021-22.

These schemes include installation of the monument at Kali Puli Chowk, installation of flying pigeon monument at Kanjo Chowk, installation of concrete planters at various places in the city. The meeting was informed about the establishment of Horticulture Nurseries under PHA.