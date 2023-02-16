Deputy Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that a campaign "Mera Shahr Meri Pehchan" (My City My Identity) will be launched to beautify the city.

Concerned departments, people associated with the field of fine arts, and representatives of civil society would participate in the beautification campaign of the city . Deputy Commissioner was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazl-ur-Rehman, Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Principal College of Arts and Design the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Mrs. Maria Ansari, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Asif, Professor Farjad Faiz, Director Colleges Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz, Assistant Professor Anam Imtiaz, In-charge Fine Arts Government Sadiq Women University Nazia Sarwar, and other officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that steps should be taken to illuminate the historic buildings and gates of Bahawalpur with electric lamps.

He said that beautiful paintings should be illustrated on the walls of the city to highlight the regional culture. Deputy Commissioner said that people should be encouraged to make the city clean and beautiful. He said that a campaign will be launched for cleaning arrangements in the street, neighborhood, and other areas in which all institutions and people of the area will participate.