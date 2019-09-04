UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Beefing Up Security During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner for beefing up security during Muharram

Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Ghulam Haider Chandio has directed the law enforcement agencies to keep strict vigil on Majalis and mourning processions during Muharram and check everyone entering into the premises to prevent any untoward incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Ghulam Haider Chandio has directed the law enforcement agencies to keep strict vigil on Majalis and mourning processions during Muharram and check everyone entering into the premises to prevent any untoward incident. Chairing a meeting to review arrangements made by the district administration regarding Muharram-ul-Haram on Wednesday, the DC directed to beef up security measures at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and enhance security of the dargah during Ashura.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to monitor guest houses, restaurants and hotels in the district till 12th of Muharram. Senior Superintendent of Police Asif Ahmed Bughio briefed the meeting about security arrangements and said during Muharram-ul-Haram total 44 Majalis and 144 mourning processions would be taken out in the district out of which 8 mourning procession were declared sensitive and 23 very sensitive.

He informed that 2200 police personnel along with 150 Rangers cops would be deputed on security as well as patrolling duties at majalis and with mourning processions respectively.The SSP told the meeting that 8 walk through gates would be installed at the entrance points of the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai while monitoring of mourning processions and majalis would be conducted through CCTV cameras. Besides Muharram security, implementation on National Action plan was underway while extra police pickets had been established for checking at entry and exit points of the district, SSP informed.

