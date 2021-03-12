UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Celebrating Thar Festival In Befitting Manner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz soho Friday said that Thar was our national identity and it was our collective responsibility to introduce culture, rituals, customs, handicrafts and capabilities of the area across the globe in befitting manner

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) : Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz soho Friday said that Thar was our national identity and it was our collective responsibility to introduce culture, rituals, customs, handicrafts and capabilities of the area across the globe in befitting manner.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists of Mithi regarding organizing 'Thar cultural festival' and Thar investment conference to be held from March 19 to March 21.

The DC said that media of Tharparkar district had always played an important role for development and prosperity of deserted area and precious mineral reserves existed in the district.

He appealed to the journalist community to fully participate in the Thar festival as well as introduce the event through the media.

The DC said that various colorful events would be organized in Thar festival including tablos between male and female students, debates, sports, wrestling (Malh), Knacker( Kabadi) cricket, horse and cattle race, camels dance besides Thar investments and tourism promotion conference where different interested investors will participate.

He said that a colorful event would also be organized highlighting cultural heritage. Later, the DC held a meeting with officers of relevant departments at Darbar Hall and issued necessary directives regarding the Thar festival.

