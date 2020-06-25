UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Checking Petrol Prices, Availability

Thu 25th June 2020

Deputy Commissioner for checking petrol prices, availability

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak Thursday directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Wari Muhammad Islam to pay a visit to all filling stations of Wari sub-division and check the quality, price and availability of petroleum products

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak Thursday directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Wari Muhammad islam to pay a visit to all filling stations of Wari sub-division and check the quality, price and availability of petroleum products.

Assistant Commissioner Wari Muhammad Islam, following the directives of the deputy commissioner, visited various pumps where he inspected the stock, cleanliness and prices of petrol and diesel. The AC directed the owners to address the public grievances related to petrol and diesel prices besides ensuring availability.

"Do not give the a chance of complaint to people and follow the government SOPs in all cases by ensuring use of masks and sanitizers and washing hands to prevent this epidemic," Muhammad Islam said during his meeting with pumps owners.

He said the government instructions should be followed in letter and spirit and warned for a strict action in case of non compliance to the SOPs.

