UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Cleaning Of Storm Drains Before Monsoon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:23 AM

Deputy Commissioner for cleaning of storm drains before monsoon

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday directed the WASA officials to complete cleaning and de-silting of storm water drains before monsoon rains to avoid any inconvenience by the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday directed the WASA officials to complete cleaning and de-silting of storm water drains before monsoon rains to avoid any inconvenience by the people.

He was talking to WASA MD Muzaffar Memon, Chief Muncipal Officer (CMO) Qasimabad Hatim Mallah and Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Jatoi during his visit to different pumping stations of Qasimabad Town here.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that special focus be given for opening up of chocked drains as rain water could not pass from these lines and might spill over the drain banks inundating low lying residential areas causing hardships to residents.

All pumping machines must be made functional to face any untoward situation efficiently, he said and directed the WASA MD to ensure availability of generators for draining out rain water from the localities during monsoon season.

The deputy commissioner also visited Western Treatment Plant Qasimabad and reviewed cleanliness work there and directed Chief Municipal Officer to ensure cleanliness in the Taluka.

"Hyderabad is our own city and all available resources would be utilized for its beautification," the DC said.

The WASA MD, CMO, Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Storm Water Visit Hyderabad Jatoi Qasimabad All From Rains

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

26 minutes ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.