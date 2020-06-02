Deputy Commissioner for cleaning of storm drains before monsoon

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday directed the WASA officials to complete cleaning and de-silting of storm water drains before monsoon rains to avoid any inconvenience by the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday directed the WASA officials to complete cleaning and de-silting of storm water drains before monsoon rains to avoid any inconvenience by the people.

He was talking to WASA MD Muzaffar Memon, Chief Muncipal Officer (CMO) Qasimabad Hatim Mallah and Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Jatoi during his visit to different pumping stations of Qasimabad Town here.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that special focus be given for opening up of chocked drains as rain water could not pass from these lines and might spill over the drain banks inundating low lying residential areas causing hardships to residents.

All pumping machines must be made functional to face any untoward situation efficiently, he said and directed the WASA MD to ensure availability of generators for draining out rain water from the localities during monsoon season.

The deputy commissioner also visited Western Treatment Plant Qasimabad and reviewed cleanliness work there and directed Chief Municipal Officer to ensure cleanliness in the Taluka.

"Hyderabad is our own city and all available resources would be utilized for its beautification," the DC said.

The WASA MD, CMO, Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.