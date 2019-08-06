Deputy Commissioner for completion of CSR schemes at the earliest

The Deputy Commissioner Captain retd Bilal Shahid Rao, has instructed to gear up on going work on schemes being carried out by funds provided by oil and gas exploration companies working in the district

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain retd Bilal Shahid Rao, has instructed to gear up on going work on schemes being carried out by funds provided by oil and gas exploration companies working in the district.

According to handout issued by the district information office on Tuesday, the DC, accompanied by the Executive Engineers of education Works and Public Health, assistant commissioner Bhiria and other officials concerned, paid visits to villages Usman Solangi, Sher Muhammad Abro, Fateh Muhammad Punjabi and Mulan Shakardin.

He inspected on going work on dispensary, Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants and additional rooms of a Primary school and directed for improving the quality and gearing up pace of work on the schemes so that all the schemes could be completed within two months.

He further instructed to complete work on RO plant immediately after the Eid ul Azha.