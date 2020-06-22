Deputy Commissioner for compliance of lockdown in Sakrand Tehsil

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday visited Sakrand to review the situation during the 15-day lockdown in the tahseel and instructed for through implementation of preventive measures in order to stop the spread of coronavirus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday visited Sakrand to review the situation during the 15-day lockdown in the tahseel and instructed for through implementation of preventive measures in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The DC stressed on wearing masks and maintaining social distance by shopkeepers as well as the public.

He directed assistant commissioner Saleem Ahmed Jatoi to initiate strict legal action against those not observing SOPs and violating the law including shopkeepers.

Later, DC visited Mud Mangli protective Embankment of River Indus near Sakrand town and took account of safety arrangements being adopted prior to flood season.

He also collected information from officials of the agriculture department regarding attack of locust swarms in different areas of Tehsil Sakrand and directed to expedite the spray campaign.