UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Compliance Of Lockdown In Sakrand Tehsil

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner for compliance of lockdown in Sakrand Tehsil

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday visited Sakrand to review the situation during the 15-day lockdown in the tahseel and instructed for through implementation of preventive measures in order to stop the spread of coronavirus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday visited Sakrand to review the situation during the 15-day lockdown in the tahseel and instructed for through implementation of preventive measures in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The DC stressed on wearing masks and maintaining social distance by shopkeepers as well as the public.

He directed assistant commissioner Saleem Ahmed Jatoi to initiate strict legal action against those not observing SOPs and violating the law including shopkeepers.

Later, DC visited Mud Mangli protective Embankment of River Indus near Sakrand town and took account of safety arrangements being adopted prior to flood season.

He also collected information from officials of the agriculture department regarding attack of locust swarms in different areas of Tehsil Sakrand and directed to expedite the spray campaign.

Related Topics

Attack Martyrs Shaheed Flood Agriculture Jatoi Sakrand From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Statement by Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad ..

12 minutes ago

Realme X3 SuperZoom launching June 25th– 60x Hyb ..

18 minutes ago

Man kills pregnant wife in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University expresses grief o ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah launches 5th edition of &#039;Dates Festiv ..

41 minutes ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.