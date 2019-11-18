UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Controlling Prices Of Different Commodities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner for controlling prices of different commodities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed to control prices of different commodities by conducting raids and monitoring of markets for streamline supply on fixed rats

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed to control prices of different commodities by conducting raids and monitoring of markets for streamline supply on fixed rats.

He gave these directions through a circular to all price control magistrates and officers of district and tehsil administrations.

He said all concerned officers should arrange parking for customers and security for all bazaars.

He also directed to check display of price lists on all shops for guidance of customers.

Related Topics

Price Market All

Recent Stories

Tajapaksa thanks Prime Minister Imran, people of P ..

52 seconds ago

Russian Citizen Shot on US Border Did Not Ask for ..

54 seconds ago

Old Zakariyain reunion held

55 seconds ago

Punjab Assembly approves three bills

58 seconds ago

COAS reaches Tehran on official visit, meets COS I ..

7 minutes ago

Electioneering in full swing for bye-election of A ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.