Deputy Commissioner for controlling prices of different commodities

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed to control prices of different commodities by conducting raids and monitoring of markets for streamline supply on fixed rats

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed to control prices of different commodities by conducting raids and monitoring of markets for streamline supply on fixed rats.

He gave these directions through a circular to all price control magistrates and officers of district and tehsil administrations.

He said all concerned officers should arrange parking for customers and security for all bazaars.

He also directed to check display of price lists on all shops for guidance of customers.