Deputy Commissioner for crack down against stray dogs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to launch crack down against stray dogs across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ):

Presiding over a meeting to review delivery of municipal services here on Monday, DC directed officers of local government to remain present in field to resolve public complaints on top priority. He directed officers to provide safety kits to sanitary workers in order to protect them from coronavirus.

He said that operation must be launched to repair all street lights.

He said that all ongoing development works under the Punjab municipal services programme would be completed in time. He said that ladies park Sara-e-Sadhu would be rehabilitate to restore recreational activities.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in the meeting that special desks have been established for medical treatment of sanitary workers, salary and pension related issues of employees and other complaints.