Deputy Commissioner For Crackdown Against Over Pricing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia held a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates from across the district in the committee room of his office here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia held a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates from across the district in the committee room of his office here Friday.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Price Control Magistrates should start crack down on hoarding and overcharging of essential food items, the mentioned items should be sold at fixed prices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

DC also directed, the Price Control Magistrates to work actively in the field and take legal action in case of any violation of the prescribed price lists.

DC further said that the auction process in the Fruit and Vegetable Market should be monitored regularly on daily basis. The meeting was told that the prices of essential commodities were checked by visiting 6530 shops, carts, markets and other business centers across the district and a total fine of Rs 7,98,700 was imposed on the spot on the violators. As many as 18 FIRs were registered and 65 people were arrested. Later, DC reviewed the performance of the concerned officers on Mandi app, Performance app and Price app.

