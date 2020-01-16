Deputy Commissioner for devising comprehensive anti-dengue action plan

In the light of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's directions, Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan convened a meeting of all stakeholders here on Thursday and called for devising a comprehensive anti-dengue action plan for the coming season

Lower Dir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :In the light of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's directions, Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan convened a meeting of all stakeholders here on Thursday and called for devising a comprehensive anti-dengue action plan for the coming season.

The meeting was attended by All Assistant Commissioners, Heads of line departments, Assistant Director Local Government, TMOs and other stakeholders.

Technical presentation was given by Dr. Irshad Ali, Deputy DHO and detailed deliberation was made by the forum to devise a strong strategy for the prevention and management of Dengue.

The Deputy Commissioner urged that the campaign must be taken as a missionary task and every one ought to contribute to maximum so as to effectively prevent outbreak of dengue fever disease in coming summer season.