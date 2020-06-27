UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Durable Sewerage System Plan

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha has directed the officers concerned to chalk out a permanent plan for resolving the problem of rainwater and cleaning sewerage pipelines

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha has directed the officers concerned to chalk out a permanent plan for resolving the problem of rainwater and cleaning sewerage pipelines.

Chairing a meeting to review the sewerage problem and disposing of rainwater from DIG Shaheed Ahmad Mubeen underpass Mianwali City, the DC directed the DD development for preparing the case for the solution of rainwater and cleaning the drainage pipeline of underpass so as be forwarded to the Punjab government for approval of funds.

He said that due to the increasing of population, the present sewerage system was insufficient, adding that administration had already sent a comprehensive plan of sewerage system to the government for approval in consultation with MPA Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachhar.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha directed the MOI &S Municipal Committee Minawali for taking exigent steps to disposeof water from the underpass within 24 hours and keep operationalall de-watering sets of the municipal committee.

