Deputy Commissioner For Early Completion Of Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner for early completion of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that all the undergoing development schemes must be completed on time so that people can benefit from them.

While addressing a meeting at the Committee Room of his office, he said that field officers must make frequent visits to the sites of development schemes in order to monitor the pace and quality of work.

The meeting was told that 263 schemes under Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 1 were started with Rs 447 million.

Out of these, 239 schemes have been completed with Rs 440 million.

Some 204 schemes were initiated under Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 1 with Rs 434 million. 115 of these schemes have been completed with Rs 374 million.

Work on 275 schemes was initiated under Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 3 with Rs 429 million.

Some 100 schemes were initiated under Community Development Programme Phase 2 with Rs 1200 million. 62 of these schemes have been completed with Rs 887 million.

