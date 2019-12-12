Deputy Commissioner for early issuance of tenders to purchase Multan Waste Management Company machinery

Deputy Commissioner/chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Aamer Khattak directed to issue tenders for procurement of new machinery as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, the DC also ordered shifting company office into the District Council building.

He also given a target to the company administration to improve cleanliness of main roads.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that company was striving for better cleanliness standards as the company was purchasing 300 small containers.

He said they had also devised a plan to purchase 525 handcarts and 600 waste drums for markets, adding that 15 motorcycles were being purchased to improve cleanliness system.