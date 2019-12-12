UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Early Issuance Of Tenders To Purchase Multan Waste Management Company Machinery

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Deputy Commissioner for early issuance of tenders to purchase Multan Waste Management Company machinery

Deputy Commissioner/chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Aamer Khattak directed to issue tenders for procurement of new machinery as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner/chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Aamer Khattak directed to issue tenders for procurement of new machinery as early as possible.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, the DC also ordered shifting company office into the District Council building.

He also given a target to the company administration to improve cleanliness of main roads.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that company was striving for better cleanliness standards as the company was purchasing 300 small containers.

He said they had also devised a plan to purchase 525 handcarts and 600 waste drums for markets, adding that 15 motorcycles were being purchased to improve cleanliness system.

Related Topics

Multan Company Nasir Market

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

1 hour ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

1 hour ago

France to take 400 asylum-seekers from Greece

1 minute ago

Pakistan Medical Association for doctors security ..

1 minute ago

French govt says open to pension talks as strike p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.