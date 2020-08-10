Deputy Commissioner for effective strategy against dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial has said that work should be done under effective strategy to create awareness among the people regarding dengue.

Surveillance of dengue larvae should be done in a better manner in the district. He asked the officials of health and other concerned departments to play their due role in the matter of dengue. He was speaking at a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue in the committee room of his office. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Aurangzeb Malik, District Health Officer Dr. Tariq, Focal Person Dr. Rao Zakir Ali, Deputy District Officers Health, Administrator System Network Azeem Zeeshan, Chief Officer Metropolitan City Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq and officers from other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers and staff to review the dengue mosquito and larvae and further improve the Android phones while reviewing the dengue surveillance activities. He said that the work of indoor and outdoor vector surveillance should be further improved.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Aurangzeb Malik told the meeting that 412 teams were active for indoor larvae surveillance in the district while 108 teams are working diligently in the field for outdoor. He said that there were 1747 hotspots in the district. So far,1743 hotspots have been monitored, he added. He said that 89 suspected cases of Dengue have been reported in the year 2020.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner gave certificates to the officers and staff who performed well in the fight against dengue.