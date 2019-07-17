Deputy Commissioner for ensuring all medical facilities at public hospitals

The Deputy Commissioner Captian Bilal Shahid Rao along with members of District Health Committee visited civil hospital Naushahro Feroze and hold Khuli Katchehri

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captian Bilal Shahid Rao along with members of District Health Committee visited civil hospital Naushahro Feroze and hold Khuli Katchehri.

According to a handout issued by the district information office on Wednesday, the DC visited different departments of hospital including emergency, out patients department (OPD), eyes, medical store, children and other wards.

He said that a vigilance committee comprising 8 members has been constituted on the directives of Sindh High Court to ensure provision of basic medical facilities at public sector hospitals.

The DC directed to provide generator to ensure uninterrupted electric supply to X-ray room and to improve facilities at emergency and other departments.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Abdullah Tunio, said that there was no shortage of medicines in the hospital but difficulties were being faced to provide better medical facilities to the patients due to shortage of doctors and Para-medical staff.

The DHO Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro informed that 24 doctors were posted against sanctioned 124 posts while 4 more doctors were recently appointed there. He added that 20 more doctors were expected to be posted that would help improving the situation to some extent.