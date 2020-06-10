Deputy Commissioner for ensuring implementation of SOPs, availability of petrol, diesel

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, the price control magistrates and district administration were conducting visits to check the SOPs and prices of petroleum products besides ensuring its availability to the public

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, the price control magistrates and district administration were conducting visits to check the SOPs and prices of petroleum products besides ensuring its availability to the public.

DC directed the officials to take stern action over the non-availability of petrol at petrol pumps and non-reduction of fares by transporters.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Batgram Dr. Tayyab Hayat visited various petrol pumps and bus stands and instructed the petrol pump management regarding implementation of SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Batagram Azhar Khan also visited Koza Banda Bazaar and imposed heavy fines to the chicken sellers for not displaying price lists.

He said, it was necessary to wear masks, gloves and fully comply with the coronavirus protocols.