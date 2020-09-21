Deputy Commissioner for expediting work on PMSP schemes

Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Shuaib Tareen directed official concerned to expedite work on schemes under Punjab Municipal Services Programme (PMSP).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Shuaib Tareen directed official concerned to expedite work on schemes under Punjab Municipal Services Programme (PMSP).

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he said that no comprise would be made on sub standard work and it won't be approved at all schemes.

He ordered to cancel the contract of all those contractors who were not working adding that pace should be enhanced on the schemes.

He stated the Muzafdargarh district could top by accomplishing the schemes speedily.

The DC said that 171 development schemes were underway in the district including tuff tiles, sewage and others.