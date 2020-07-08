Deputy Commissioner for facilitation in issuance of NOC for housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has instructed departments concerned to issue non objection certificates to private housing schemes in order to promote and facilitate the construction industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has instructed departments concerned to issue non objection certificates to private housing schemes in order to promote and facilitate the construction industry.

According to official sources, additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib Khan was deputed as focal persons in this regard.

DC Aamir Khattak while chairing a meeting stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in construction sector as it offered jobs to labourers. He directed officials to extend maximum cooperation towards the owners of the housing schemes. The Revenue department will inform owners of the schemes about different objections within seven days. However, government fee will be submitted within 15 days, he stated. The facility for housing schemes will speed up economic sector and generate jobs.