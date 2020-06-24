UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Finalizing Flood Emergency Plan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah directed all the departments concerned to finalize a flood contingency plan well before the time

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah directed all the departments concerned to finalize a flood contingency plan well before the time.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Boards and District Disaster Management Committee here on Wednesday, he directed the heads of related departments for making early flood warning system effective and ensuring the availability of flood fighting machinery, instruments, vehicles, boats, life saving jackets and other necessary equipments.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officers of Resce-1122 and Irrigation departments for making effective coordination with law enforcement agencies and Pak Army.

Briefing the meeting district emergency officer Engineer Ubaid Ullah Khan told that all government departments have received Flood Action Plan and in this connection a mock exercise had already been conducted at Jinnah Barrage on June 10 to check the arrangements.

He further told about the manpower, cleanliness of water channels, survey regarding the areas offlood, adding that they were in close touch with WAPDA, PAF, Maple Leaf Cement Factory.

