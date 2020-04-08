Deputy Commissioner for gearing up cleanliness, fumigation campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan has directed the local government representatives to expedite cleanliness and fumigation campaign across the district so that healthy environment could be ensured in Covid-19 epidemic situation

Presiding over a meeting with heads of local government bodies here on Wednesday, the DC stressed that during the lockdown roads and drains of urban localities should be cleaned while spray in urban as well as rural areas be geared up.

The representatives of local government briefed the meeting about updates regarding Corona virus at union council level and protective measures which include distribution of 25,000 masks and 30,000 pamphlets at railway station, bus stands and other areas of Tando Adam, and ration distribution, cleaning of roads, antibacterial spray and keeping fire tender vehicles operational.

Municipal committee Sanghar Chairman Dilbar Nizamani said the arrangements had been made for hand washing at different places of the city. He announced to install sanitizers walk through gates at main roads and providing testing kits to civil hospital Sanghar.