Deputy Commissioner For Immediate Redressal Of Public Grievances Received Through Pakistan Citizen Portal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday said that all departments should respond promptly for redressal of public grievances received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, otherwise, strict action would be taken against negligent and irresponsible officers

He was chairing a meeting held to review performance and progress of government departments regarding redressal of public complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, officers and focal persons of various district departments were also present.

He said the government was committed to provide maximum relief to the masses by redressing their genuine grievances and in this regard no negligence, delinquency, lethargy or irresponsibility would be tolerated.

He reviewed individual performance of all departments and stressed the need for immediate redressal of public grievances. He said that feedback from the complainant should also be sought after redressing his complaint satisfactorily. Performance would be counted only when the applicant was satisfied, he added.

