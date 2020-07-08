UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Implementing SOPs For Inter-city Transport

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has directed officers concerned to ensure implementation over standard operating procedures (SOPs) formulated for allowing inter-city transport plying on roads.

In a letter circulated to SSP Tharparkar, Secretary district Road Transport authority, Assistant Commissioners,Mukhtiar kars, Chief Municipal officers, Municipal committee Mithi,Town officers and Transport owners DC directed to comply with directives of Secretary Road Transport Authority regarding implementation of standard operating procedure(SOP) as a part of precautionary measures being adopted to contain spread of coronavirus.

