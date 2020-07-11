Deputy Commissioner for inquiry against contractor

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered an inquiry into the use of defective materials in the construction of Sahiwal-Sargodha Road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered an inquiry into the use of defective materials in the construction of Sahiwal-Sargodha Road.

He paid a surprise visit to Sahiwal Tehsil here on Saturday.

Deputy Director Planning Shafiqul Rehman and AC Sahiwal Waqas Aslam Marth were present on the occasion.

During visit, he was informed that Rs. 2 billion was being spent on the construction of Sahiwal-Sargodha road but the contractor was using substandard material which the Deputy Commissioner directed to conduct a technical inquiry after inspecting the road.

Later on, he visited various wards of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sahiwal. He also reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients.

Moreover, he visited the office of the Assistant Commissioner which was being completed at a cost of Rs. 70 million.

Meanwhile, the DC had also inspected the Sahiwal-Farooqa Road which was being constructed at a cost of Rs. 730 million in which 13 Km road was completed so far.