Deputy Commissioner For Installation Of CCTV Cameras In Markets
Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed officers to install CCTV cameras in fruit,vegetable and grain markets within the next 24 hours to observe supply and demand of commodities
In a statement issued here on Friday, the DC directed the AC city and administrator market committee for installation of cameras.
He directed officers to launch a crackdown against hoarders and ensure checking of godowns and cold storage in markets.