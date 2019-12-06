Deputy Commissioner for installation of CCTV cameras in markets

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed officers to install CCTV cameras in fruit,vegetable and grain markets within the next 24 hours to observe supply and demand of commodities.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the DC directed the AC city and administrator market committee for installation of cameras.

He directed officers to launch a crackdown against hoarders and ensure checking of godowns and cold storage in markets.