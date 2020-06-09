Deputy Commissioner for keeping in view laws in approval of commercial buildings' maps

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said relevant laws and public interest should be focused in the approval of maps of commercial buildings and no violation would be tolerated in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said relevant laws and public interest should be focused in the approval of maps of commercial buildings and no violation would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee here on Tuesday, which was attended by officials from Traffic Police, Metropolitan Corporation, FDA and other departments.

The DC said maps for construction of commercial buildings and applications for approval foruse of the land on commercial basis should be cleared in accordance with law.