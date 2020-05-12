Deputy Commissioner for latest technology in agriculture for improving production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Agriculture department should apprise farmers about latest technology and methods in order to cultivate cotton at the maximum area and improve the production.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed while presiding over a meeting of District Agriculture Consultation Committee and Agriculture Task Force here Tuesday.

He said that farmers should benefit from the latest research done in the field of agriculture to improve their production. He said that agriculture scientists and officers of Agriculture extension should play their roles in this regard.

The DC said that an awareness campaign should be launched to inform farmers about latest methods and strict action should be taken against people involved in selling substandard fertilizers, pesticides and sprays.

He directed the concerned officers to make sure that quality fertilizers, sprays and pesticides would be available in the market. The meeting was briefed about Katta Bachao Program, Katta Farba Program, Farmers Registration Program and Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program. The meeting also discussed the training of farmers and brick lining of canals.