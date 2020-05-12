UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Latest Technology In Agriculture For Improving Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner for latest technology in agriculture for improving production

Agriculture department should apprise farmers about latest technology and methods in order to cultivate cotton at the maximum area and improve the production

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Agriculture department should apprise farmers about latest technology and methods in order to cultivate cotton at the maximum area and improve the production.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed while presiding over a meeting of District Agriculture Consultation Committee and Agriculture Task Force here Tuesday.

He said that farmers should benefit from the latest research done in the field of agriculture to improve their production. He said that agriculture scientists and officers of Agriculture extension should play their roles in this regard.

The DC said that an awareness campaign should be launched to inform farmers about latest methods and strict action should be taken against people involved in selling substandard fertilizers, pesticides and sprays.

He directed the concerned officers to make sure that quality fertilizers, sprays and pesticides would be available in the market. The meeting was briefed about Katta Bachao Program, Katta Farba Program, Farmers Registration Program and Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program. The meeting also discussed the training of farmers and brick lining of canals.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Agriculture Bahawalpur Market Cotton From

Recent Stories

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

8 minutes ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

1 hour ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

2 hours ago

Greece takes over Council of Europe chair amid rig ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Ambassador Lists National Customs That He ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.