Deputy Commissioner for making Lakki polio free

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb Tuesday directed health department, polio vaccination teams and line department to utilize all their energies to wipe out the crippling polio disease from the district.

Presiding over a meeting here, he emphasized up district polio control teams to strengthen their strategy and vaccinate all the children under the age of five across the district.

He said it was our national responsibility to eradicate polio from the country and protect the coming generations from physical disability. He appealed Ulema, notables and public representatives to play their pivotal role in polio vaccination drive to achieve target of making Pakistan polio free.

Earlier, he reviewed and discussed various development and non-developmental projects in the district and directed heads of all departments to ensure timely completion of the projects.