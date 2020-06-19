Deputy Commissioner for maximum facilities at smart lockdown areas

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers of concerned departments to ensure maximum facilities at the areas where smart lockdown has been implemented

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers of concerned departments to ensure maximum facilities at the areas where smart lockdown has been implemented.

During his visit of different areas of smart lockdown alongwith District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem here on Friday, DC said that uninterrupted supply of electricity and water must be ensured at these areas. He said that sewerage and other issues should be resolved on top priority. He said that only shops of food items would be allowed to remain open during smart lockdown in order to control coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that police officials have been deployed to ensure implementation of smart lockdown and added that violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that public gatherings of social, religious and others have been banned in these areas.

The Deputy commissioner urged citizens and shopkeepers to cooperate with the district administration and apply preventive measures in order to protect themselves and others.