Deputy Commissioner For Observing Govt SOPs Against Corona Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

The Deputy Commissioner has asked the organizers of the Maweshi Mandi (Cattle Market) to thoroughly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) of lockdown issued by Sindh government

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner has asked the organizers of the Maweshi Mandi (Cattle Market) to thoroughly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) of lockdown issued by Sindh government.

The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Lt.

(r) Muhammad Khalid Saleem in a statement on Tuesday said that owing to shortage of meat due to a month long closure of cattle markets in the district the government has exempted trade of livestock in cattle markets like fruit and vegetable wholesale markets.

The district administration has shortened time of the market to 10:30 a.m which earlier was 2:00 p.m while sanitizer gates had been installed to disinfect all people and animals entering into the market, he said adding that arrangements to maintain social distancing also been made and 20 volunteers were engaged to impart awareness to visitors.

