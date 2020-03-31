UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Overcoming Flour Crises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner for overcoming flour crises

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim visited the Bajaur Flour Mills and inspected the stock on Tuesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim visited the Bajaur Flour Mills and inspected the stock on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Fazal Rahim also monitored quota system distribution and supply among big dealers in district.

He also emphasized the flour mills to make a mechanism for the distribution of wheat to the mills managers and suppliers and providing flour to the people without any hardship by ensuring social distancing so to keep the people away from the outbreak of the coronavirus.

