Deputy Commissioner for precautionary measures on Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appealed Ulema and religious scholars to play their dynamic role for precautionary measures against coronavirus on Eidul Fitr.

Chairing a meeting of the District Peace Committee here on Friday, he appreciated the cooperation of religious scholars and thanked them for their full support in Ramzan.

He said that people should also keep social distance from each other, adding that people should come to Eid Gah by wearing face masks so that they could be protected from coronavirus.