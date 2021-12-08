Deputy Commissioner for prompt redressal of public complaints

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed the officers of district government to redress public complaints promptly by actively adopting open door policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed the officers of district government to redress public complaints promptly by actively adopting open door policy.

He addressed public complaints in his office on Tuesday and observed that open door policy will be implemented in its true spirit.

"Heads of all government departments should avoid ignoring public issues and take appropriate measures for resolving public grievances on urgent basis".

He said that departmental action would be taken against those who would fail to improve performance of their departments.

He directed all the assistant commissioners to keep a close watch on the performance of tehsil offices so that people won't face problems in redressal of their genuine grievances.