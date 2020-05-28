Deputy Commissioner for provision of best facilities to coronavirus patients

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday directed the officials of health department to provide maximum possible facilities to COVID-19 suspects and patients reaching hospitals as Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the deadly disease

During his visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) and field hospital at double road, the deputy commissioner directed the administrations of both hospitals to ensure the provision of balanced diet to the coronavirus patients.

He urged the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus including maintaining social distancing, washing hands, use of masks and sanitizer. The government alone could not eliminate any pandemic without the cooperation of masses, he added.